CPI (M) leader hacked to death in Kerala’s Koyilandy

February 23, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Kozhikode:

The Hindu Bureau

P.V.Sathyanathan (62), Koyilandy town central local committee secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) was hacked to death at around 10 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2024, while he was attending the festival at Perivattur Cheriyapuram temple in the town.

.Sathyanathan who sustained more than four injuries including one on his neck, assumed to be from an axe, was immediately taken to taluk hospital in Koyilandy, but passed away on the way.

More details of the attack are awaited.

