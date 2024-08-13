CPI (M) in Pathanamathitta in quandary over quarry issue

ADVERTISEMENT

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Pathanamthitta has landed in yet another controversy with a faction of party workers openly voicing their opposition against senior leader Raju Abraham’s initiative to reopen a granite quarry in Vallikkodu-Kottayam.

Party sources confirm that over 40 members, including four branch secretaries, have conveyed to the party leadership their willingness to resign from the party. The move comes close on the heels of Mr. Abraham, a Centre of Indian Trade Unions leader, inaugurating a joint meeting of trade unions demanding the quarry’s reopening by emphasising the necessity of preserving the livelihoods of approximately 200 truck workers employed there.

According to them, the meeting took place despite strong opposition from local residents who raised concerns about the quarry’s potential impact. The local committees concerned relayed this growing public sentiment to the CPI(M) area committee in Konni, but the meeting proceeded as planned.

In response, 46 party workers, including four branch secretaries, are reported to have submitted letters seeking to resign from the party’s primary membership.

“The move to reopen the quarry, given the recent Wayanad landslides, has alarmed the public. We have communicated this sentiment to the party along with our intention to resign,” says a party worker who requested anonymity.

When contacted, CPI(M) district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu says the district committee has not yet received any resignation letters. “Some concerns have been raised and steps are being taken to address them through the relevant party committees. There is no question of anyone resigning from the party over this,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the village protection council in Vallikkodu-Kottayam, which opposes the quarry’s reopening, has announced plans to approach the Green Tribunal to challenge the decision.

