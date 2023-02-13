ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) groups exchange blows in Kuttanad

February 13, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A scuffle broke out between members of warring factions in the party at Mampuzhakary block junction. Following this, another fight ensued at Ramankary resulting in injuries to the members

The Hindu Bureau

The factional feud in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kuttanad turned ugly when warring groups exchanged blows in open at Ramankary.

The fight left at least three people injured. Among the injured, CPI (M) Ramankary local committee member Saravanan and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) regional secretary Ranjith Ramachandran were admitted to a hospital at Changanassery.

On Sunday evening, a scuffle broke out between members of the official and rebel factions in the party at Mampuzhakary block junction. Following this, another fight ensued at Ramankary resulting in injuries to the members.

The Ramankary police on Monday arrested five people in connection with the violence. The arrested have been identified as Kishore, Liju, Aneesh, Chandran and Saji. They are reportedly CPI (M) supporters.

Earlier, around 300 CPI (M) members had written to the party State and district leadership asking to relieve them of the party membership in protest against the biased and hostile attitude of the CPI (M) Kuttanad area committee leadership. Following this, the party leadership sprung into action and held discussions with rebels in a bid to resolve problems amicably.

CONNECT WITH US