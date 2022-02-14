CPI (M) Alappuzha district conference from Tuesday

The two-day Alappuzha district conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will begin at Kanichulangara (M.A. Aliyar Nagar), near Cherthala, on Tuesday.

It will be inaugurated by CPI(M) politburo member S. Ramachandran Pillai at 10 a.m.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI (M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, party leaders M.A. Baby, A. Vijayaraghavan, M.V. Govindan, T.M. Thomas Isaac, A.K. Balan, P.K. Sreemathi, M.C. Josephine, Vaikom Viswam, P. Rajeeve, and others will attend the conference.

In a statement issued on Monday, CPI(M) district secretary R. Nazar said the conference would be organised adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Mr. Nazar said that 180 delegates representing 43,000 party members in the district, 44 district committee members, and State committee members from the district, would attend the conference.

The delegates meet would elect a new district committee and representatives to the CPI (M) State conference.

A public meeting and flag pole march had been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

The district conference was earlier scheduled to be held from January 28 to 30. The party was forced to postpone the meeting following the third wave of the pandemic.