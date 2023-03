March 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Arthunkal police have arrested a 51-year-old man for sexually abusing a minor girl. The arrested was identified as Satheesan of Kuruppankulangara, near Cherthala. He was a Communist Party of India Cherthala South mandalam committee member. The CPI expelled him from the party following his arrest. The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.