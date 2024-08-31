CPI left out as CPI(M) secures control of Kerala University Syndicate committees to trigger coalition rift

Chinks appeared within the Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition in Kerala University as the sole Communist Party of India (CPI) representative in the Syndicate was denied the chairmanship of a standing committee on Saturday.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], which enjoys a strong majority of 14 out of 19 members, broke away from convention by appointing its own representatives to lead all 10 Syndicate standing committees.

Consequently, the CPI will not head any standing committee at Kerala University for the first time in recent times.

The Syndicate meeting, convened by Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal, was the first since the recent elections, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secure representation in the decision-making body for the first time. The BJP has two members, while Congress and CPI have one each.

While S. Jayan of CPI was largely expected to become the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Planning and Development, the CPI(M) sprang a surprise to propose a list excluding his name. Instead, S. Nazeeb, the general secretary of the Federation of University Teachers’ Association, was chosen for the post.

This prompted Dr. Jayan, a government nominee, to stage a walkout in protest, claiming the decision violated coalition principles.

Sources indicate that the discord began during the Syndicate elections, with both parties accusing each other of failing to work for their success. The CPI, with four Senate members, had asked the CPI(M) for support to gain an additional Syndicate seat, while the CPI(M) had sought votes from the CPI members for its own candidates, but neither request was fulfilled.