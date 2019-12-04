CPI leaders visit tribal leader

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders K.E. Ismail and Jose Baby visited veteran tribal leader of the party Koya Moopan at Mele Manjikkandi, Attappady, on Wednesday. District Panchayat member C. Radhakrishnan also accompanied them.
Koya Moopan had been the president of Pudur grama panchayat for a long period.
They discussed the present situation in Attappady in the wake of the killing of four Maoists in an alleged police encounter a few weeks ago.
The Maoists were killed in the forest a few kilometres from the Mele Manjikandi tribal colony.
