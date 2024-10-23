CPI leaders stage protests against Revenue department in Idukki

The local leadership of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Idukki staged protests outside five village offices under Deviklulam taluk on Wednesday, demanding a proper solution to land-related issues in Idukki.

The protest was held in in front of Munnar, Chinnakkanal, Vattavada, Marayur, and Kanthallur village offices. CPI State council member Ouseph M.Y. inaugurated the protest in Munnar, CPI district assistant secretary P. Palanivel inaugurated the protest in Marayur, CPI Munnar Mandalam secretary P. Chandrapal inaugurated the protest march in Kanthallur, CPI leader G. Gurunathan inaugurated the protest in Chinnakkanal and State Warehousing Corporation chairman P. Muthuppandi inaugurated the protest march in Vattavada.

The protesters have demanded that the Revenue department should complete the boundary marking of the proposed Kurinjimala Wildlife Sanctuary in Vattavada and exclude farmlands from the proposed sanctuary area, distribute title deeds to the people in Singukandam, Sandos Colony, Chinnakkanal, Venad and Vaguvari under Devikulam taluk, complete resurvey process of Anchunad village in Marayur and distribute title deeds to all farmers, distribute caste certificates without any delay, take steps to prevent wild animals venturing in farmlands, allow felling of eucalyptus trees under land in possession for farmers.

The CPI leaders said they will organise a blockade in front of Devikulam Subcollector office on November 1, demanding resolution of land-related issues under the Devikulam taluk.

CPI Kanthallur local secretary, M.R. Kumaravel, alleged that officials are lackadaisical in their approach despite Revenue Minister K. Rajan ‘s directions to find solutions to land-related issues in the district. “The Revenue department officials didn’t take a single initiative to speed up the file movements from revenue offices to find a solution to land-related issues,” said Mr. Kumaravel.

Meanwhile, CPI Idukki district secretary K. Salimkumar claimed the protest was aimed at drawing the Revenue department’s attention to the looming issue and not against the Revenue Minister. “CPI local leadership protests on various issues, seeking attention from officials and government to find a solution to people’s issues,” said Mr. Salimkumar.

“On October 6, 2006, then Forest Minister Binoy Viswam announced the proposed 3,200-hectare Kurinjimala Wildlife Sanctuary in Kottakamboor. However, 18 years after the announcement, the department has failed to complete the settlement process for the sanctuary,” said a CPI leader.

The leaders said they have met the Minister several times regarding the issues.