HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI leader to be commemorated

April 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Narayanan Master will be commemorated at a function to be held at Kuttippuram on Monday afternoon. Kerala High Court judge P.V. Kunhikrishnan will inaugurate the function to be held at Fujaira Auditorium, Tirur Road.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran will receive the maiden award instituted in memory of Narayanan Master at the function. The function will be followed by an Iftaar gathering.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, and K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, will be present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.