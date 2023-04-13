CPI leader to be commemorated

April 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Narayanan Master will be commemorated at a function to be held at Kuttippuram on Monday afternoon. Kerala High Court judge P.V. Kunhikrishnan will inaugurate the function to be held at Fujaira Auditorium, Tirur Road.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran will receive the maiden award instituted in memory of Narayanan Master at the function. The function will be followed by an Iftaar gathering.

CPI leader Binoy Viswam, K.T. Jaleel, MLA, and K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, will be present.