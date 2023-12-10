HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI leader Kanam Rajendran cremated

December 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI general secretary D. Raja offering their last respects to Kanam Rajendran at his residence on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI general secretary D. Raja offering their last respects to Kanam Rajendran at his residence on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The funeral of Kanam Rajendran, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), was conducted here with State honours on Sunday.

The cremation was held on the premises of his ancestral home at Kanam, near Vazhoor, around 11 a.m. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan , CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan paid their last respects to the departed soul. Ministers K. Rajan, Roshy Augustine, Antony Raju, Ahmmmad Devarkovil, A.K. Saseendran, K. Krishnankutty, K.N. Balagopal, V.N. Vasavan, Saji Cherian, K. Radhakrishnan, R. Bindu, P. Prasad, G.R. Anil, J. Chinchurani, also offered their tributes, besides various Members of Parliament, legislators. Kottayam District Collector was also present.

Sandeep, son of the late leader, lit the funeral pyre at 11 a.m.

Earlier, the funeral cortege carrying the mortal remains of Kanam Rajendran reached the party district committee office in Kottayam on Saturday midnight and was kept there for the party workers and the public to pay their last respects. It was later taken to his ancestral home where the inflow of people continued without a break till late on Sunday morning.

En route its journey from Thiruvanathapuram, people queued up at different points along the Main Central Road to offer tributes to the departed soul. Senior CPI leader Pannian Raveendran was among those who accompanied the dead body on its final journey.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.