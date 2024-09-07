CPI keen to know about the meaning and purpose of meeting between ADGP and RSS leader

The Communist Party of India (CPI) is keen like everyone else to know about the meaning, purpose and content of the meeting between ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak leader, said CPI State secretary Binoy Viswam.

Mr. Viswam’s response came along the sidelines of a function in Kochi on Saturday (September 7, 2024) in the wake of Mr. Ajithkumar’s admission to a ‘private meeting’ with RSS senior leader Dattatreya Hosabale. He said that the meeting, if it has taken place, is serious.

“The meeting has got nothing to do with the LDF policy. What the ADGP has to do with the meeting and why he has gone in a private vehicle for it avoiding his official vehicle remains to be known,” Mr. Viswam said.

CPI is keen to know about the meaning, purpose and content of meeting between an officer alleged of having a role in the disruption of Kerala’s culture festival Thrissur Pooram with an office bearer of RSS believed to be behind that disruption. Mr. Viswam said that CPI does not want to comment more on the issue at this point.

