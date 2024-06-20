ADVERTISEMENT

CPI functionary threatens revenue officials in Devikulam

Published - June 20, 2024 09:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A local leader of the Communist Party of India(CPI) threatening revenue officials during an encroachment eviction drive at Devikulam, near Munnar, in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A local leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) publicly threatened revenue officials during an encroachment eviction at Devikulam in Idukki last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, Ganeshan, a resident of Devikulam, encroached on five cents of government land and had erected a shed there.

When a special team of officials reached the spot on June 14 for evicting the encroachment, CPI Devikulam local secretary Arogyadas and some others reached the spot and allegedly threatened the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, he is seen warning the officials that he had earlier transferred a revenue official who evicted an encroachment in Devikulam and they would face a similar situation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the officials completed the eviction process and removed the shed from the land.

Department sources said the eviction drive was conducted on a directive of the Idukki Collector. “The High Court had directed the Revenue department to evict encroachments on government land in Munnar. Based on the court’s directives, the special officer led a revenue team to remove encroachments from government lands in Munnar,” said an official.

However, the CPI leader claimed that he questioned what termed the double standards of revenue officials, evicting small encroachments and ignoring major ones in Munnar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US