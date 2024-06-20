GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI functionary threatens revenue officials in Devikulam

Published - June 20, 2024 09:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A local leader of the Communist Party of India(CPI) threatening revenue officials during an encroachment eviction drive at Devikulam, near Munnar, in Idukki.

A local leader of the Communist Party of India(CPI) threatening revenue officials during an encroachment eviction drive at Devikulam, near Munnar, in Idukki. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A local leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) publicly threatened revenue officials during an encroachment eviction at Devikulam in Idukki last week.

According to officials, Ganeshan, a resident of Devikulam, encroached on five cents of government land and had erected a shed there.

When a special team of officials reached the spot on June 14 for evicting the encroachment, CPI Devikulam local secretary Arogyadas and some others reached the spot and allegedly threatened the officials.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, he is seen warning the officials that he had earlier transferred a revenue official who evicted an encroachment in Devikulam and they would face a similar situation.

However, the officials completed the eviction process and removed the shed from the land.

Department sources said the eviction drive was conducted on a directive of the Idukki Collector. “The High Court had directed the Revenue department to evict encroachments on government land in Munnar. Based on the court’s directives, the special officer led a revenue team to remove encroachments from government lands in Munnar,” said an official.

However, the CPI leader claimed that he questioned what termed the double standards of revenue officials, evicting small encroachments and ignoring major ones in Munnar.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.