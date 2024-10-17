CPI fields Sathyan Mokeri as LDF candidate in Wayanad

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded party veteran Sathyan Mokeri as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection.

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, who announced Mr. Mokeri’s candidacy, expressed optimism that the latter’s legislative experience and leadership of the farmer’s association would bolster his standing among Wayanad’s electorate.

Mr. Mokeri had represented the Nadapuram constituency in the Assembly for three terms from 1987 to 2001. He was an All India Kisan Sabha State Committee member and vice-president.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain his Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh forced the bypoll in the Wayanad. The Congress has declared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its candidate for Wayanad. CPI’s Annie Raja had lost to Mr. Gandhi in Wayanad by 3,64,422 votes in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

