GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI fields Sathyan Mokeri as LDF candidate in Wayanad

Published - October 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Sathyan Mokeri

Sathyan Mokeri | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARANGEMENT

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded party veteran Sathyan Mokeri as the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection. 

CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam, who announced Mr. Mokeri’s candidacy, expressed optimism that the latter’s legislative experience and leadership of the farmer’s association would bolster his standing among Wayanad’s electorate.

Mr. Mokeri had represented the Nadapuram constituency in the Assembly for three terms from 1987 to 2001. He was an All India Kisan Sabha State Committee member and vice-president. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s decision to retain his Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh forced the bypoll in the Wayanad. The Congress has declared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as its candidate for Wayanad. CPI’s Annie Raja had lost to Mr. Gandhi in Wayanad by 3,64,422 votes in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Published - October 17, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.