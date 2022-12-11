CPI expresses reservations about CPI(M)‘s overtures to IUML

December 11, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has reportedly expressed its reservations about the perceived attempt by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to rub minds with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hindu majoritarian agenda.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran told The Hindu that he saw no immediate political context for such a discussion.

The IUML had declared support firmly for the United Democratic Front UDF) and vehemently defended its credentials as a staunch Congress ally. “It is a needless discourse, and the CPI is not getting drawn into it,” Mr. Rajendran said.

The party appeared mindful that cosying up to the IUML might help the BJP rally Hindu and Christian sentiment against the LDF ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Lessons from the past also informed the CPI’s unwillingness to get drawn into the “IUML dispute”.

The LDF’s anti-corruption and good governance campaign drew Muslim votes outside its traditional sphere of influence in the 2006 Assembly elections. Three IUML Ministers, including P.K. Kunhalikutty, lost their seats in the League’s stronghold in Malabar.

The CPI reportedly felt the LDF’s strong secular agenda and pro-welfare administration placed it in a position of strength among minorities. Any alliance with the IUML might appear superfluous now.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has insisted that the party did not seek an overnight political alliance with the IUML.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan had drawn a “fine distinction” between electoral expedience and the larger necessity to forge a “broad agreement” with secular forces to preclude the further rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The CPI(M) saw no equivalence between the IUML and other radical Islamist organisations. CPI leader Binoy Viswam, MP, echoed a similar sentiment.

The CPI(M) felt the BJP’s divisive agenda has caused secular democratic forces to draw closer, and the IUML cannot remain the odd one out.

A national-level electoral alliance against the BJP seemed distant. However, a regional understanding between secular parties to stymie the BJP remained a distinct possibility.