ADVERTISEMENT

CPI executive terms Kanam a leader of the masses

December 10, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

‘He showed maturity and poise in overcoming challenges and crises and helped the party surge ahead’

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State executive which met on Sunday expressed sorrow at the unexpected demise of party State secretary Kanam Rajendran.

A condolence message adopted by the meeting said his passing had left a deep void. It described Kanam Rajendran as an unparalleled communist leader who had shown maturity and poise in overcoming challenges and crises and helped the party surge ahead.

It also termed him one of the greatest trade union leaders in Kerala who was instrumental in organising workers in the unorganised sector. His commitment and unwavering stand on issues endeared him to the masses, as was evident from the huge turnout during his funeral procession and the last rites, the message added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US