CPI executive terms Kanam a leader of the masses

‘He showed maturity and poise in overcoming challenges and crises and helped the party surge ahead’

December 10, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) State executive which met on Sunday expressed sorrow at the unexpected demise of party State secretary Kanam Rajendran.

A condolence message adopted by the meeting said his passing had left a deep void. It described Kanam Rajendran as an unparalleled communist leader who had shown maturity and poise in overcoming challenges and crises and helped the party surge ahead.

It also termed him one of the greatest trade union leaders in Kerala who was instrumental in organising workers in the unorganised sector. His commitment and unwavering stand on issues endeared him to the masses, as was evident from the huge turnout during his funeral procession and the last rites, the message added.

