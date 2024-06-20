GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI district council scathing in criticism of Pinarayi

Council members claim Kerala Chief Minister’s behaviour generated resentment among the public against the government, leading to the LDF’s poor show in the recent Lok Sabha election

Published - June 20, 2024 08:24 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The district council meeting of the Communist Party of India (CPI), which concluded on Wednesday, is reported to have raised severe criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to sources, most of the 55 council members of the district committee criticised Mr. Vijayan’s behaviour, which they claimed had generated resentment among public against the government.

Sources said that during the council meeting, members criticised Mr. Vijayan and other CPI(M) Ministers for their ‘arrogance,’ which contributed to the anti-incumbency sentiment among the public in the recent Lok Sabha election. “People expect decent behaviour from communist leaders, but the Chief Minister’s behaviour left much to be desired. If the LDF does not change its attitude, the front will lose in the upcoming elections,” said the source.

The KC(M) factor

The panel members also criticised the LDF’s tendency to give undue importance to the Kerala Congress (M). “The LDF consistently tries to protect the interests of KC(M), but there is no benefit to the front from this appeasement,” said the source.

CPI Idukki district secretary K. Salimkumar said the council discussed the poor performance of the LDF in the Lok Sabha election. “The council members expressed their sentiments, and discussed ways to overcome the crisis. The meeting also noted that the CPI emphasised the importance of the INDIA alliance before the election and joined the front. The move by the CPI helped prevent the BJP’s advance in the country. A report will be submitted to the CPI State council,” said Mr. Salimkumar.

