CPI delegates’ meet sees scope for improvement for LDF govt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussions at the delegates' meeting of the Communist Party of India (CPI)'s 24th State Conference on Sunday suggested room for improvement in the functioning of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, compared to the previous term. Resolutions passed at the meeting demanded, among other things, abolishing of the Governor's post and a rethink on Centre-State relations, in light of the recent controversies involving the Governor and the LDF government.

The delegates' meeting on Sunday discussed the political report presented by CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran, which criticised the State government for imposing UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and also struck a line of caution on big-ticket developmental projects which are facing protests on the ground. Elaborating on the discussions, CPI assistant secretary Prakash Babu said at a press conference that no specific demands for course correction were made, but the general opinion was that there was room for improvement in the government's performance.

A resolution was also passed against the State government's decision to implement the 12-hour duty system for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). It demanded that working hours be limited to eight hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI workers will take active participation in the State government's campaign against the proliferation of drugs and substance abuse. A major campaign against communalism and terrorism will be organised. The conference also called for the CPI to take initiative in anti-fascist struggles.

On criticism

When asked about the alleged criticism levelled against the LDF government in district conferences, Mr. Babu said that other than general criticism on various issues, there has been no demand from any district that the CPI should leave the LDF. Rather, the conferences called for steps to further strengthen the LDF.

The discussions on the organisational report will conclude on Monday morning. Mr. Babu said the controversies over the 75-year age limit set for CPI State council members will not affect the conference. There is no need for clarifications in the State conference for the guidelines which were set by the national council. The control committee report and the credential committee report will also be presented on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the proceedings began with condolences being paid to former CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who passed away on Saturday. CPI National Secretariat member Binoy Viswam will take part in the leader's last rites to be held at Kannur. The CPI also cancelled the public events as part of the conference on Sunday, as a mark of respect for the departed leader.