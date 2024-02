February 23, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KOLLAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate P.S. Sunilkumar won in the Kuriyodu ward in Chadayamangalam grama panchayat in the local body byelections that was held in the State on February 23, Friday. While he bagged 583 votes, other candidates Udayan (BJP) and K.R. Santhosh (Congress) polled 58 and 319 votes respectively. Three independent candidates Santhoshkumar (5), S. Sunil (2) and N. Sunil (2) bagged a total of 9 votes.