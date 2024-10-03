ADVERTISEMENT

CPI alleges ADGP and RSS leader’s interference in disaster relief efforts at Chooralmala

Updated - October 03, 2024 09:20 pm IST - KALPETTA

Their discussions may have led to the restrictions imposed on the free food distribution by Youth League’s White Guard, says CPI Wayanad secretary

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has raised serious allegations against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Valsan Thillankeri in relation to landslide at Chooralmala.

CPI’s Wayanad district secretary E.J. Babu claimed that their discussions might have led to the restrictions imposed on the distribution of free food by the Youth League’s White Guard, who had been assisting rescue workers.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Babu confirmed that a meeting involving the ADGP and Mr. Thillankeri was held in Wayanad on August 4.

He emphasised the CPI’s staunch position regarding criticisms surrounding the landslide rescue operations and underscored the gravity of the four-hour dialogue between the RSS leader and the ADGP.

He said that details of this meeting were promptly relayed to theCPI State leadershipon the very day it took place.

