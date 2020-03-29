CPCRI hands over PCR machines for faster COVID-19 testing

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Kasaragod has stepped in to support the government in its efforts to tackle the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district by handing over polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines for identifying infectious agents such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes the novel coronavirus disease. The government had decided to convert the Central University at Periye into a primary surveillance centre and to prepare a lab for testing samples.

CPCRI Director Anita Karun, following a discussion with District Collector D. Sajith Babu, decided to provide two real-time PCR machines from the biotechnology laboratory of the institute to test suspected samples. The machines will help test 48 samples a day, which will help health authorities detect more COVID-19 cases and take measures to check the spread of the virus. Ms. Karun said the CPCRI would also provide three trained personnel for operating the machines.

To meet the increasing demand for hand sanitisers, the institute has come up with a method of preparing hand sanitisers using virgin coconut oil. The Collector said steps would be taken to provide the necessary quantity of spirit to manufacture them. The institute has also decided to open its guest house at Chandragiri to accommodate police officers on duty, said Ms. Karun. If required, another guest house too could be handed over to be used as an isolation facility for patients, she added.

With the government deciding to convert the Kasaragod Medical College into a COVID-19 centre, the Kerala State Electricity Board has installed 160 KV transformers for uninterrupted power supply to the building. The installation work was carried out immediately based on the direction of KSEB Chairman N.S. Pillai.