Kerala

C.P. Mathew assumes charge as new Idukki District Congress Committee president

C.P. Mathew taking charge as Idukki District Congress Committee president from Ibrahimkutty Kallar at Thodupuzha in Idukki on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

C.P. Mathew assumed charge as Idukki District

Congress Committee (DCC) president on Friday. Mr. Mathew, who has led several agitations for the protection of farmers' rights in the district, took charge from Ibrahimkutty Kallar.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president P.T. Thomas, who inaugurated the event, said Mr. Mathew's experience of five decades in serving the people would lend a rejuvenation to the party .

The function, held in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, was attended by Dean Kuriakose, MP, senior party leaders Roy K. Paulose, Joy Thomas, S. Ashokan, M.N. Gopi and A.P. Usman. Mr. Mathew was led to the Jawahar Bhavan at Thodupuzha, accompanied by a vehicle rally. Mr. Kallar handed over the party documents to the new DCC president.


