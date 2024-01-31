GIFT a SubscriptionGift
C.P John re-elected as general secretary of Communist Marxist Party

The party congress asked the Kerala government to release the long-pending welfare pensions for the workers immediately.

January 31, 2024 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
C.P. John

C. P John was re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Marxist Party (CMP) at the conclusion of the 11th party congress here.

The newly-elected secretaries are C.A Ajeer, C. N Vijayakrishnan, Krishnan Kottumala, M. P Saju, and K. Suresh Babu. Vikas Chakrapani, C. K Radhakrishnan, K. A Kurian, A. Nisar, Kanchana Macheri are the new assistant secretaries. V. K Raveendran is the chairman of the control commission. The members of the body are B. S Swathikumar, P. R.N Nambeesan, and A. Rajeev, according to a communication.

The party congress asked the Kerala government to release the long-pending welfare pensions for the workers immediately. The authorities must speed up the disbursal of pension in view of the plight of the beneficiaries. The Centre should correct its wrong approach towards the State’s co-operative sector, it said.

