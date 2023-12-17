GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cow killed in suspected tiger attack at Kallurkunnu in Wayanad

December 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

While a special forest team has intensified combing for the elusive tiger that reportedly killed a farmer at Koodallur in Wayanad, a cow was killed in a suspected tiger attack at Kallurkunnu, nearly 5 km away from Koodallur, at midnight on Decemeber 16.

A two-and-a-half-year-old cow, owned by Santhosh, a dairy farmer at Njattady near Kallurkunnu, was reportedly killed in the attack. Forest officials said the same tiger that was suspected to have killed the farmer had attacked the cow.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Kannur Divisional Forest Officer Ajith K. Raman, who is supervising the operation, said a cage had been set up near the site of the attack, and the cow’s carcass would be kept in the cage as bait.

More rapid response team members from Kannur and Kozhikode had been mobilised to intensify combing operations, Mr. Raman said. He also requested residents to be alert, especially at night, and switch on lights in cattle sheds to distract the animal. Forest officials had intensified patrol in the area, he added.

