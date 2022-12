Cow injured in cracker blast

December 15, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A cow was injured in an explosion after it apparently bit a cracker at Pattikkara bypass in the town on Thursday. Remnants of crackers were seen at the site. The blast badly damaged the cow’s lower jaw. The police said they were investigating the case. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

