GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cow elephants will get the star treatment at this temple festival

From March 21 to 23, Major Devi temple in Kodungoor, Kottayam, will hold events ranging from a beauty pageant for cow elephants to a ‘Kudamattam’

March 10, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KOTTAYAM

U. Hiran
Thottakkad Panjali, one of the cow elephants to be paraded at the Major Devi temple in Kodungoor, Kottayam.

Thottakkad Panjali, one of the cow elephants to be paraded at the Major Devi temple in Kodungoor, Kottayam.

Hitherto absent from the vibrant festival scene in Kerala, the cow elephants in the State are now being brought to the forefront of cultural events.

The upcoming annual festival at the Major Devi temple in Kodungoor, Kottayam, will field nine female elephants from different parts of the State. From March 21 to 23, the temple authorities will organise events ranging from the parading of female elephants bedecked in opulent finery to an exhibition of elephant accoutrements.

A winner named...

Reneesh Kumar V.C., secretary of the temple advisory committee which organises the event, said the accoutrements of 15 female elephants would be put on display as part of the Pooram exhibition. “The exhibition will begin on March 21, followed by a beauty pageant the next day, in which nine elephants will take part. The elephant winning this competition will be bestowed with the title “Thrikkodungoor Maheswaripriya Ibhakula Sundari,” he said.

The celebrations will culminate with a ‘Pen Pooram’ on March 23, which will also feature a Kudamattam event — the unfurling of colourful parasols in quick succession by people mounted atop the elephants. The mahouts and owners of these female elephants will also be felicitated on the occasion.

In the guise of tuskers

The Devi temple at Kodungoor is one of the few in Kerala where cow elephants are used for the Meenapooram, a special occasion. Even in those temples, the presence of such elephants is largely limited to ritualistic purposes. Over the years, instances of female elephants enduring mistreatment by being forced to masquerade as tuskers have also been reported across the State.

The festival fervour of Kerala has always revolved around tuskers, observes Sreekumar Arookutty, a popular elephant blogger and writer of the renowned Kerala TV series “E4 Elephant.” “Even in temples where female elephants are used for ritualistic purposes, tuskers hold sway when it comes to parading,” he points out.

One peculiarity of the female elephants in Kerala, according to Mr. Arookutty, is that almost all of them hail from the Kerala forests. “While the majority of the tuskers originally hail from north India and are generally referred to as Bihari elephants, these females were brought up in the elephant training camps like Konni, Kodanad, or Muthanga,” adds Mr. Arookutty.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.