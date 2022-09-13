Cow dies of rabies in Kannur

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 13, 2022 21:00 IST

A cow with rabies infection ran violently and injured two persons before it died, in Kannur on Tuesday.

Veterinarians who examined the cow at Chala on Monday confirmed that the animal had rabies. On Tuesday morning, the cow broke the rope and ran violently. The injured are Sunanda, 70, and Babuti, 35.

The animal was brought under control with the help of fire force personnel. It died later.

Animal Husbandry department Deputy Director Ajith Babu said that after the infection was suspected in the cow, those who were in close contact with the animal were put under treatment. Anti-rabies drugs were given to other animals in the stable. Dr. Babu said there was no cause for concern as rabies was not usually transmitted from cows to humans.

