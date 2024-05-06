Cow, calf die of oleander poisoning

May 06, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PATHANAMATHITTA

Amidst concerns over the death of a young woman reportedly due to oleander plant (arali) toxicity, the poisonous plant has now claimed the lives of two head of cattle in Adoor.

According to the Veterinary department, a four-year-old cow and its four-month-old calf died after consuming oleander leaves. The incident occurred two days ago at Thengamam, near Adoor. Pankajavalli, the cow’s owner, had visited the local veterinary hospital last week with a complaint of indigestion for the cattle after the consumption of raw jackfruit.

Although the veterinary officer had administered medicines to the animals, the calf died shortly followed by the cow. A post-mortem examination of the carcasses confirmed oleander poisoning as the cause of death.

“A detailed investigation suggested that the cattle owner had inadvertently fed the animals with oleander leaves. The alkaloids in the oleander plant pose a serious threat to the cardiac health of animals consuming it, and there are no antidotes available to treat this,” said G. Anitha, the veterinary officer who treated the animals.

The incident follows close on the heels of another tragedy where 24-year-old Surya Surendran, a native of Haripad, collapsed and died allegedly due to the consumption of oleander plants (Nerium oleander). In response to this incident, the Travancore Devaswom Board is now considering a ban on the use of oleander flowers in temples under its administration.

