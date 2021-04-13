COVID wave urges govt. agencies to think online

They are to start a common online platform for home delivery of essential items

As part of the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, various government agencies including the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) will introduce a common online/mobile platform for home delivery of essential items, the government has said.

An April 13 government order said Supplyco, the Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp), the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma), Matsyafed, and the Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation (Kepco) will “have a unified online/mobile platform for taking orders and enabling home delivery of items ordered”.

Government sources said the unified platform would be ready very soon. The service was aimed at reducing crowds in shops and markets.

Online platforms had gained immense popularity among the public during the COVID-19 lockdown last year. Agencies such as Milma and the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK), had successfully experimented with online platforms such as AM Needs. Subsequently, Milma had also announced plans to expand the online delivery of its products to all the districts. The VFPCK had launched the sale of ‘fruit kits’ through online platforms during the lockdown.