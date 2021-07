KOZHIKODE

02 July 2021 23:41 IST

Indian Medical Association (IMA) former president and State IMA north zone joint secretary, Ajith Bhaskar, has won the IMA's COVID Warrior Award.

Dr. Bhaskar, who is consultant pulmonologist in a private hospital and Professor at the Malabar Medical College here, had earlier received the IMA's best doctor award this year.

