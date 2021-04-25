COVID ward hosts a wedding

Sarath Mon and Abhirami tied the knot in the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha on Sunday.

Marriages are made in heaven. And, when it is time for souls to meet, there is nothing on Earth that can prevent them, not even the COVID-19.

Sarath Mon, 28, of Kainakary in Alappuzha, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, married Abhirami, 20, of Thekkanaryad here, in the hospital on Sunday. The couple tied the knot outside the COVID-19 ward in the hospital at 12.10 p.m. in a low-key affair.

Since April 21

Sarath and his mother have been admitted to the MCH since April 21 with the disease. As there are no auspicious dates for the marriage any time soon, the families agreed to go ahead with the wedding as planned. They had contacted authorities and were given permission to conduct the marriage in the hospital in accordance with COVID-19 protocol.

On Sunday, Ms. Abhirami, accompanied by a relative reached the MCH just before the ‘muhurtham.’

Sarath tied the ‘thaali’ around the bride’s neck, the latter wearing a PPE kit, in the presence of his mother, the relative, and a few hospital staff.

The couple also exchanged garlands made of basil leaves.

A few relatives of the groom and bride along with some politicians turned up outside the hospital building when the couple tied the knot.

MCH authorities said the wedding was conducted by adhering to COVID-19 protocol.