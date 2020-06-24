COVID War Room opened

The district administration on Wednesday announced stronger measures for tackling COVID-19 — especially in the city region — given the concern regarding a possible spike in cases in the district. For closely monitoring the evolving scenario, the administration has opened a ‘District COVID War Room’ at the Collectorate at Kudappanakkunnu.

Outlining a “three-pronged strategy” here on Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa said swab samples would be collected from specific areas in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation region where movement of high-risk population is higher. Mobile teams would collect the samples from Corporation wards and crowded pockets such as major markets and coastal areas as part of pooled sentinel surveillance.

“It will give us a good idea of how the disease is spread in the district,” Ms. Khosa said. The administration has arranged seven mobile teams for the collection, she said. People who develop symptoms should first contact a doctor or the district control room over phone, she said. The control room can be contacted at 1077.

The COVID War Room began functioning on the sixth floor of the Collectorate at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Meetings will be held in the mornings and evenings to review and assess the situation and also plan for the next day, Ms. Khosa said.

Further, the district administration has decided to introduce more facilities in addition to the existing ones at the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. This will include five taluk hospitals and the SHC, Amachal. Other facilities in the district include SAT Hospital, SUT Royal Hospital, the District Hospital at Peroorkada, and the General Hospital, Neyyattinkara.

Responsible behaviour

Responsible behaviour on the part of the public is key to containing the spread of the disease, Ms. Khosa said. She stressed the need to revitalise the Break the Chain campaign. The elderly should avoid unnecessary travel. The standard operating procedures for Break the Chain should be adhered to when travelling.