COVID war room opened in Kollam

KOLLAM

05 May 2021 23:27 IST

91% ventilators and 72% ICU beds are occupied in the district

With more than 90% of the ventilators in the district occupied and the possibility of oxygen shortage looming large, the Health Department has opened a war room to streamline treatment facilities.

At present all data including available resources, oxygen consumption, number of cylinders and details of plants are being updated while private hospitals who have been sourcing oxygen from outside the district have been asked to get in touch with the COVID-19 control room.

“We have given directions to an agency in Kollam to employ more staff to fill cylinders and we have ensured supply to ambulances so that there will not be any issues while shifting patients. Cylinders will be replaced for all emergency cases,and we think we will be able to manage,” said Dr.R.Sandhya, Deputy DMO

The test positivity rate (TPR) of the district, which had remained lowest in the State for a while, has also started rising now.

“TPR is climbing up and today the number of cases almost touched 3,000. A total of 3,537 beds have been identified by the Department and at present 91% ventilators and 72% ICU beds are occupied,” she said.

Currently Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) is setting up a special COVID-19 care centre in Government Higher Secondary School, Chavara.

The centre will have 500 oxygen beds and the first 100 beds will be ready within a couple of days. The oxygen required for the facility will be provided directly from the KMML oxygen plant that produces six to seven tonnes of medical grade oxygen a day.

“The centre will go functional in two days and the number of beds will be increased as per requirement,” she said.

NS Co-operative Hospital has also come up with a 50-bed COVID ICU that will start admitting patients from Friday. Apart from the ICU, the hospital will also have semi-ICU, post-COVID ICUs and wards with oxygen beds.

The Department has asked all symptomatic patients to undergo testing and primary contacts coming in high-risk category will have to take the test on eighth day or undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

The Department is also promoting online-consultation except for emergency situations.

More beds

“We have asked for more beds and non-COVID-19 ventilators. Those with mild symptoms should regularly monitor their oxygen level and pulse rate using a pulse-oximeter,” she said.