COVID volunteer files case against commentator for ‘obscene remarks’

ALAPPUZHA

09 May 2021 19:51 IST

Facebook post on shifting patient to hospital on motorbike

Rekha P. Mol, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist who helped shift a seriously ill COVID-19 patient to hospital on a motorcycle at Punnapra last week, has lodged a complaint with the Punnapra police against Sreejith Panicker, a political commentator.

In the complaint, she alleged that Panicker had published a Facebook post, referring to the incident, with obscene comments.

The Punnapra police said that they had not yet registered a case based on the complaint.

Saved life

She along with Ashwin Kunjumon were lauded for saving the life of a 37-year-old COVID-19 patient from Ambalappuzha.

On May 7, the patient, under quarantine at a domiciliary care centre at the College of Engineering and Management, Punnapra, near here, started to experience uneasiness and breathlessness. After being informed of his deteriorating health condition by other patients, the two COVID-19 volunteers who had gone there to serve breakfast immediately attended to the patient and took him to the Sagara Cooperative Hospital, Punnapra, which is less than 100 m away on the motorbike without waiting for the arrival of an ambulance.