COVID vaccines gains of science: Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the convocation ceremony of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) on Thursday. The KUHS convocation programme is being held at a time when the country is going through the largest vaccination drive, the Governor said, inaugurating the ceremony online.
He said around 300 million people were expected to receive the vaccine before July. The two vaccines developed by scientists in a record time were great achievements of science.
Health Minister K.K. Shylaja was the chief guest. Even at the time of the COVID-19 crisis, the KUHS could confer degrees to 800 graduates, she said.
In all, 8,486 students from various colleges under the university were conferred degrees on Thursday. This included Medicine (3,986), Dental Science (1,485), Ayurveda (570), Homoeopathy (221), Siddha (24), Nursing (884), Pharmacy (670), and Allied Health Science (646).
Rose Christy Jossy of the P.K.Das Institute of Medical Science, Palakkad, won the Dr. C.K. Jayaram Paniker Endowment Award.
KUHS Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and Pro Vice Chancellor C.P. Vijayan participated.
