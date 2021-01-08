COVID vaccine dry run goes off smoothly

Thiruvananthapuram

08 January 2021 23:26 IST

Held at 46 sites in 14 districts

The second dry run for COVID-19 vaccine administration in the State, held as part of a nationwide exercise, went off smoothly at all 46 sites in 14 districts on Friday.

In districts, the dry run was held from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. at medical college/ district/ private hospital and urban/rural government health facility. In Kozhikode, the dry run was held at five sites, while in Thiruvananthapuram, the sites chosen were Parasala Taluk Headquarters Hospital, Family Health Centre, Aruvikkara, and NIMS Medicity .

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja congratulated department officials and employees for conducting the dry run for vaccine administration successfully.

‘Excellent facilities’

Kerala has the advantage of vast experience and expertise in vaccination programmes as well as an excellent vaccine storage and cold chain infrastructure across the State. Hence, COVID-19 vaccination can take off in the State as soon as the vaccines are supplied by the Centre, she added.

At every session site, 25 healthcare workers participated in the dry run, which tested every process involved in vaccine administration.