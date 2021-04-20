COVID vaccination faces threat of disruption

Running low on the vaccine stock for days on end, the campaign for COVID-19 vaccination in Pathanamathitta is now set to face a major disruption on Wednesday.

As per estimates, an average of 16,000 people has received the vaccine in Pathanamthitta on a daily basis. But with just about 2,000 doses left for the day, the health authority is now counting on receiving a fresh stock at least by Thursday.

Confirming the severe vaccine shortage, District Medical Officer A.L. Sheeja said the authority could hardly meet its target on Tuesday, as it had an additional stock of 5,000 doses the other day. “We are hopeful of receiving a fresh stock by Thursday, in the absence of which the vaccination campaign will ground to a halt,” she noted.

As many as 50,000 people, majority of who are health care workers, in Pathanamthitta have completed the two-dose schedule while 3.20 lakh people have received the first dose. The ongoing phase of vaccination in the district targets to cover at least 5.35 lakh people, who are aged above 45.

Despite a sharp surge in the number of cases over the past few days, the occupancy ratio of patients across the two COVID special hospitals and the First-Line Treatment Centres currently remain under 50%. The case-load management, however, is expected to become complicated if the cases continue to surge in the coming days.

The number of cases reported in the district, according to sources, will remain on the higher side for a few days more in view of the mass testing campaign to be held over the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, the district on Tuesday reported 459 more cases and of this, 434 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. The infection source of at least 12 were yet to be ascertained. The district also reported two COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

Among the local bodies, Thiruvalla municipality registered 55, followed by Aranmula with 35 cases. Of the 65,514 cases reported till date, 61,224 have recovered so far.

The district police have deployed 92 teams to ensure maintenance to the COVID-19 protocols across the district. District Police Chief R. Nishanthini held surprise inspections in Pathanamthitta, Adoor and Pandalam on Tuesday.