COVID vaccination campaign for children from May 25 to 27

The Health department will conduct a special COVID-19 vaccination drive in the State for children from May 25-27, in connection with the school reopening.

The decision was taken at the State Health Rapid Response Team meeting here on Tuesday.

The campaign will be held by the department in association with schools, residents’ associations, and other volunteers. Vaccination facilities for children would be arranged in all main hospitals on these days, a press release issued by the Health department said.

Registration for receiving the vaccine can be done over the Cowin portal ahead or at the vaccination centre. The school identity card or Aadhar should be brought along for the vaccination. All children eligible for receiving COVID vaccination should be administered the vaccine, Health Minister Veena George said at the meeting.

The department has so far administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to 81% and the second dose to 52% of children in the 15-17 year age group. In the 12-14 year age group, 40% have been administered the first dose and 11%, the second dose.

The meeting suggested increased surveillance and monitoring to check the spread of COVID-19 as well as other infectious diseases. Genomic sequencing of COVID samples will continue.

All local bodies should coordinate disease control and prevention programmes with the Health department and “dry day” observance should be taken up on a regular basis. It was also suggested that district vector control units and field workers intensify source reduction activities to reduce vector breeding sites.

Districts have been asked to review all disease control activities on a regular basis. The meeting also discussed the monkey pox situation and the alert issued to districts.

The Principal Secretary (Health), Rajan Khobragade, and senior Health officials participated in the meeting.