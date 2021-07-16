COVID tests to be stepped up

KASARAGOD

16 July 2021 22:34 IST

District Collector Bhandari Swagat Ranveer Chand on Friday said that an outline had been prepared by which population-based screening would be implemented to increase COVID tests.

The target was 53,962 tests per week and 7,709 tests daily.

There are 17 D category panchayats in the district. In Pilicode panchayat, which has the highest TPR, 1,256 people will be checked every week and 179 people examined every day. This is 5% of the population of the district.

Advertising

Advertising