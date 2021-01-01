COVID testing rates revised

Thiruvananthapuram

01 January 2021 18:33 IST

Availability of many ICMR-approved kits at competitive rates brings down cost

The State government has issued orders revising the rates for COVID-19 testing across all laboratories in the State.

According to the newly revised rates, RT-PCR (Open) test will now done at laboratories for ₹1,500 (previous rate was ₹2,100), GeneXpert NAT test at ₹2,500 (no change from earlier rate), and Tru NAT at ₹1,500 (₹2,100 earlier). Rapid antigen test, which used to cost ₹625, will only be charged ₹300 now.

Advertising

Advertising

Inclusive of expenses

The above charges are inclusive of swabbing charges as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit expenses and all Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved laboratories, State government laboratories, and laboratories attached to hospitals doing COVID-19 testing may charge only as much, the GO says.

This is the second time that the government is reducing COVID-19 testing rates. In the initial days, RT-PCR tests used to cost ₹2,750.

The rates could be brought down steeply as several ICMR-approved testing kits are now available at competitive rates in the market.