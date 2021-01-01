COVID testing rates revised

The State government has issued orders revising the rates for COVID-19 testing across all laboratories in the State.
According to the newly revised rates, RT-PCR (Open) test will now done at laboratories for ₹1,500 (previous rate was ₹2,100), GeneXpert NAT test at ₹2,500 (no change from earlier rate), and Tru NAT at ₹1,500 (₹2,100 earlier). Rapid antigen test, which used to cost ₹625, will only be charged ₹300 now.
Inclusive of expenses
The above charges are inclusive of swabbing charges as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit expenses and all Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved laboratories, State government laboratories, and laboratories attached to hospitals doing COVID-19 testing may charge only as much, the GO says.
This is the second time that the government is reducing COVID-19 testing rates. In the initial days, RT-PCR tests used to cost ₹2,750.
The rates could be brought down steeply as several ICMR-approved testing kits are now available at competitive rates in the market.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath