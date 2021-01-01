COVID testing rates revised

Availability of many ICMR-approved kits at competitive rates brings down cost

The State government has issued orders revising the rates for COVID-19 testing across all laboratories in the State.

According to the newly revised rates, RT-PCR (Open) test will now done at laboratories for ₹1,500 (previous rate was ₹2,100), GeneXpert NAT test at ₹2,500 (no change from earlier rate), and Tru NAT at ₹1,500 (₹2,100 earlier). Rapid antigen test, which used to cost ₹625, will only be charged ₹300 now.

Inclusive of expenses

The above charges are inclusive of swabbing charges as well as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit expenses and all Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-approved laboratories, State government laboratories, and laboratories attached to hospitals doing COVID-19 testing may charge only as much, the GO says.

This is the second time that the government is reducing COVID-19 testing rates. In the initial days, RT-PCR tests used to cost ₹2,750.

The rates could be brought down steeply as several ICMR-approved testing kits are now available at competitive rates in the market.