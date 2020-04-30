COVID testing low: Cong

A meeting of the Congress parliamentary party on Thursday said COVID-19 testing was pitiably low in the State.

Kerala had barely conducted 24,952 tests while neighbouring States had done lakhs. Only widespread testing would reveal the extent of the spread of the virus. Any attempt to scale down the lockdown before a clearer picture of the transmission of the epidemic emerged would prove catastrophic.

Results suppressed

The Congress alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suppressed test results to mislead the public. The Chief Minister ‘fudged’ epidemic figures to paint a rosy picture of the State to improve his political image and get higher television ratings for his customary COVID-19 news briefing.