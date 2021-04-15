COVID test drive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

15 April 2021 19:06 IST

People with symptoms such as fever, chills and sore throat should compulsorily attend the drive, said the Collector

In view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, as many as 20,000 persons in Kottayam would be subjected to RT-PCR tests over the next two days.

According to District Collector M. Anjana, as many as 2,603 persons were tested positive for the disease in the district over the past four days. The sharp rise in the number of patients may affect the treatment capabilities in the long run and hence people should volunteer themselves for testing, she said.

Meanwhile, samples will be collected from those residing in vulnerable areas and those having a wide public contact. While all government hospitals have testing facilities, the service of the mobile unit can be availed of by those who are unable to reach the checkpoints.

Micro-containment zones

The district currently has 226 micro-containment zones across 66 local bodies. On Thursday, the region reported 751 fresh cases, including 78 children. With 131 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pampady with 40 and Vaikom with 28 cases.

At the same time, 253 patients were tested negative.