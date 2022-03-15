COVID tally in Kerala goes above 1,000 again

Active case pool continues to dip, reaches 8,064

After registering new COVID-19 cases in three digits for two consecutive days, the number of cases again went over the 1,000 mark on Tuesday, with Kerala logging 1,193 cases when 27,465 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool continues to diminish and as of Tuesday, there are 8,064 patients. A total of 1,034 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 9.6% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

In hospitals

The State has fewer than 1,000 persons with COVID-19 in hospitals. On Tuesday, the number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID-19 to hospitals was just 828. New hospital admissions on the day were 124.

On Tuesday, the State declared 18 COVID-19 deaths, three of which occurred within 24 hours and 15 were recent deaths. The State also added 54 pending COVID-19 deaths to the official list.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality rose to 66,958. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,23,100 cases.

District-wise

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases at 187, followed by Kottayam 175, Thiruvananthapuram 145, Thrissur 119, Kozhikode 99, Kollam 90, Pathanamthitta 76, Idukki 73, Kannur 62, Alappuzha 53, Wayanad 41, Malappuram 32, Palakkad 29 and Kasaragod 12 cases.