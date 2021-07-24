COVID spreading in Thrissur Medical College hospital

COVID-19 review meeting convened by chief secretary V.P. Joy in Thrissur on Saturday. There is a spurt in positive cases in the district.

Thrissur

24 July 2021 20:58 IST

44 patients and 37 bystanders test positive on Saturday

After many medical students tested positive, COVID-19 is spreading among patients and bystanders in Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.

In all 44 patients and 37 bystanders in the hospital were tested positive on Saturday.

An internal inquiry alleged that pandemic protocol has been grossly ignored in the hospital.

The probe said people were crowding in hospital and in wards and the authorities had failed to control the crowds. The corridors were not adequately sanitised and masks were not properly used, the report said.

A few days back, 53 medical students and more than 10 workers in the Indian Coffee House on the campus of the hospital, were tested positive. One worker of the Indian Coffee House succumbed to the pandemic. Medical students, who had taken two doses of vaccine, too were among those who tested positive.

The internal inquiry was done in this backdrop.

The pandemic situation is still grim in the district. There were 2,498 positive cases on Saturday. The test positivity rate is 15.69%.