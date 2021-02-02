COVID protocols go for a toss at adalats

02 February 2021 17:21 IST

People in large numbers gather at venues of the adalat in Alappuzha and Edathua

Amidst the government taking a raft of measures to tighten the restrictions following a surge in coronavirus cases, COVID-19 protocols have gone for a toss at Santhwana Sparsham, the grievance redressal adalat, being organised under the aegis of the State government in the district.

Without caring for physical distancing and throwing the rules to the wind, people in large numbers gathered at venues of the adalat in Alappuzha and Edathua on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

On Monday, the adalat was held for the people of Cherthala and Ambalappuzha taluks at Lajanathul Muhammadiya School, Alappuzha.

A total of 4,839 applications were received for consideration at the programme attended by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman. The second adalat, for the people of Kuttanad and Chengannur taluks, was held at St. Aloysius College, Edathua, on Tuesday.

With people including the elderly, children and patients gathering in large numbers, warnings and advisories have gone unheeded at the adalats. Although police personnel and other officials were deployed to manage the crowd, people thronged the two venues.

At Edathua, prior to the commencement of the adalat in the morning, Mr. Sudhakaran directed the people to follow the COVID-19 protocols. He urged the people not to congregate in the auditorium. Following this, District Collector A. Alexander deployed officials to control the crowd.

“We arranged chairs and other facilities, in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, for the people both inside and outside the auditorium. Besides, the number of counters for receiving petitions has also been increased,” said an official.

Despite the measures, the people continued to assemble in huge numbers outside the hall giving scant regard to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The final leg of the adalat, for the people of Mavelikara and Karthikappally taluks, will be held at Bishop Hodges Higher Secondary School, Mavelikara, on February 4.