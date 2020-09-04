Kerala

COVID patient found hanging in hospital toilet

A 60-year-old man diagnosed with COVID-19 was found hanging in a toilet in the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram on Friday morning.

According to the hospital authorities, the deceased, Raveendran, was a resident of Chala in Kannur.

Raveendran, an autorickshaw driver, had taken his ailing wife to the hospital on Thursday evening. Both of them later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and were hospitalised. On Friday, he went missing and after a search his body was found in the toilet. The police have filed a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and DISHA - 1056

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 6:05:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/covid-patient-found-hanging-in-hospital-toilet/article32523983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story