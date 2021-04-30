COVID patient found dead in Kannur

A COVID-19 patient was found hanging inside his house at Kizhunna here on Thursday.

The deceased, Ramachandran, was in home isolation for COVID-19.

According to the police, he was showing symptoms of psychological disturabnce after he was diagnosed with the disease. The Edakkad police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and DIrection Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISH)- 1056.